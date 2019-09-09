Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $15,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,612,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,799,000 after buying an additional 57,663 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,071,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 62,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.39. 999,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.42.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

In other news, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $197,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,985.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $79,000.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,362.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $639,965. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $76.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

