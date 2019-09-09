Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,633 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $581,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.14. 766,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,740. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBHS. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

