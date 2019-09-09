Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,173 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $78.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $4,990,806.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $2,131,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,573,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

