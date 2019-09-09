Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13.81 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $13,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 201,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 111,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 218,190.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Raymond James cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.17. The company had a trading volume of 373,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,928. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

In related news, VP James M. Young sold 38,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $4,826,090.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $290,582.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,093.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,390,855 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

