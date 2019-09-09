Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,571 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 63.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $164.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.25.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $678,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,314. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $410,323,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,819,251 shares of company stock worth $441,863,046 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

