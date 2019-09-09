Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,290 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 67.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 17.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAFD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Federal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ WAFD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

