Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,728 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $48.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 62.59% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $140,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $780,333. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

