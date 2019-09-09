Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Alaska Air Group worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,128,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 109,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 355,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after buying an additional 186,450 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

NYSE:ALK traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 448,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,907. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

