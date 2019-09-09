Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,445,622 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Olin worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Olin by 99.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,733,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,435,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,746,000 after acquiring an additional 80,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,338,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,351,000 after acquiring an additional 844,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 129,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 968,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $33,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,080 shares of company stock worth $372,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

OLN traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 92,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,069. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. Olin Co. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $30.96.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Olin’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

