Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,752 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $128,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,216.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vince Berta purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $33,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,877. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $156.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFBC. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

