Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 536,251 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 287.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,251 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 190,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 90,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,047,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,317. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,769.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

