ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.90

ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.90 and traded as high as $27.09. ProShares UltraShort Euro shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Euro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro by 79.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

