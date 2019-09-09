Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.
Prologis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 70.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prologis to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.
Prologis stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08. Prologis has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.
In other news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,551 shares of company stock worth $2,803,425. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
