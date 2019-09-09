Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Prologis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 70.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prologis to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08. Prologis has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,551 shares of company stock worth $2,803,425. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.