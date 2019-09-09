Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after acquiring an additional 295,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,152,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,039,000 after acquiring an additional 775,146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,255,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,640,000 after acquiring an additional 788,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,051 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 62,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $7,550,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.17. 6,643,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,994,967. The company has a market cap of $307.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $123.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

