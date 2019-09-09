PRIZM Hits One Day Trading Volume of $151,010.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $20.75 million and $151,010.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00003838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,280.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.13 or 0.02968160 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002566 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00828436 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007805 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 99,590,293 coins and its circulating supply is 52,502,900 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.