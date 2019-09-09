Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) to announce sales of $23.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pointer Telocation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.89 million and the lowest is $21.87 million. Pointer Telocation posted sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pointer Telocation will report full year sales of $87.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.75 million to $91.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $127.39 million, with estimates ranging from $101.77 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pointer Telocation.

Get Pointer Telocation alerts:

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Pointer Telocation had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $21.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNTR. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $20.50) on shares of Pointer Telocation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pointer Telocation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pointer Telocation in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pointer Telocation in the first quarter valued at about $3,470,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Pointer Telocation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,000. Delek Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pointer Telocation by 18.9% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 210,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Pointer Telocation by 40.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNTR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150. The company has a market cap of $115.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pointer Telocation has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pointer Telocation (PNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pointer Telocation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pointer Telocation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.