Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pluralsight from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pluralsight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

PS traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Pluralsight has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.29.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $119,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $161,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,217. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth about $1,506,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Pluralsight by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pluralsight by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

