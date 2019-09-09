Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $2.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 922,937 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $10,731,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 836,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. 4,262,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.47. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 6,435.09%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.