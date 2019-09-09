PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $616,304.00

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $616,304.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00215247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.01263385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00088189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

