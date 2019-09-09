PlatinumBAR 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $35,983.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

