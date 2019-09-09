Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 370,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 47,187 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,390. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

