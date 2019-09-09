Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.80

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and traded as high as $10.08. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 26,137 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $244.70 million and a PE ratio of 11.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

