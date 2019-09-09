Pitcairn Co. Sells 211 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in WABCO were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in WABCO by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after buying an additional 114,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WABCO by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in WABCO in the 1st quarter worth $9,149,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in WABCO by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBC traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $133.61. 18,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,176. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.81. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.90 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.59). WABCO had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $912.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

