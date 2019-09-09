Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,579 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $228,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 426.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 69,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 56,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 276.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,167,277. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,482 shares in the company, valued at $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,502 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.