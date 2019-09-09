Pitcairn Co. Lowers Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 27.7% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NBR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. 11,919,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,447,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $757.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.65. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

In related news, Director Tanya S. Beder acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 177,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $359,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,136,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,597.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

