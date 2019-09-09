Pitcairn Co. Invests $210,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 329.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 780,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,434,000 after purchasing an additional 598,746 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,004,000 after buying an additional 505,090 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,290,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,178,000 after buying an additional 436,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 509,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,208,000 after acquiring an additional 389,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 174,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

