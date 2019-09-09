Pitcairn Co. Has $274,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $344.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.25.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $13.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.97. The company had a trading volume of 65,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $279.39 and a twelve month high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

