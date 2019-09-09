Pitcairn Co. Buys Shares of 9,730 Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 42.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,574,000 after buying an additional 447,970 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Harsco by 23.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 166.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.79. 38,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,000. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.30 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Francis Minan bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.08 per share, with a total value of $47,430.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,152.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,365,803.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,600 shares of company stock worth $528,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.