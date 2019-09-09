Pitcairn Co. Buys Shares of 1,565 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,182,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hubbell by 93.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 113.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Gabelli began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.77 per share, for a total transaction of $62,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,085.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $254,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HUBB traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $134.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,602. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $137.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.82.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

