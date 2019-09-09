Piper Jaffray Companies Increases ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $56.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $35.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America set a $31.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $15.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,539,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,799,000 after purchasing an additional 585,242 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,475,000 after buying an additional 179,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,815,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,304,000 after acquiring an additional 677,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 950.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,171 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,644,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

