Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,149 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,618,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,483,043. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.17. The company has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $23,398,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $10,436,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,812,272 shares of company stock valued at $335,398,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.