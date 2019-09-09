Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Invests $7.17 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 187,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,982,000 after buying an additional 2,194,342 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $98,692,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,124,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,061,000 after purchasing an additional 420,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,128,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,061,000 after purchasing an additional 668,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 590,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,318. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0806 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

