Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $21.11 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.79 on Monday, reaching $115.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,883,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316,996. The company has a market capitalization of $359.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

