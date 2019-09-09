Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,808 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.11.

UNH traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,723. The stock has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.50 and its 200-day moving average is $244.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,720. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

