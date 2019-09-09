Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kynikos Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Kynikos Associates LP now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,470,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4,593.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 105,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.97. 71,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,345. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $207.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

