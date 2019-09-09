Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 4,825 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.73. 4,102,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $89.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

