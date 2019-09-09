Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,515 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $351.69. 1,007,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,243. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $284.45 and a 52 week high of $374.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.59.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.