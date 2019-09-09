Pinkcoin (PINK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $737.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $642,216.00 and approximately $737.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00843890 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003103 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001335 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 436,554,058 coins and its circulating supply is 411,293,622 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

