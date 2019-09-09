Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells $220,000.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,583. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PLAB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 66,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $138.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. Northland Securities set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Photronics by 6.9% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,245,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 79,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

