Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 3.09.

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites.

