PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,110 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.20.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.40. 3,681,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average is $127.27. The stock has a market cap of $190.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $139.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

