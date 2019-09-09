PENG (PENG) Price Hits $0.0000

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. PENG has a total market cap of $176,550.00 and approximately $407.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PENG coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, PENG has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00215549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.01265430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,082,224,371 coins and its circulating supply is 7,118,950,281 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.