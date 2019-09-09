Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HMSO. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 331.75 ($4.33).

Get Hammerson alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 232.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 297.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 471.90 ($6.17). The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -2.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.31%.

In other news, insider Adam Metz bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £91,520 ($119,587.09).

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.