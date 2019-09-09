Pc Nelson Griggs Sells 1,444 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NDAQ traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,338. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $105.26.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.