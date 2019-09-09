PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives $12.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

PAYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of PaySign in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PaySign in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth $535,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth $491,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYS traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,829,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.90 million, a P/E ratio of 105.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59. PaySign has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

