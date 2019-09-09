Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 64.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Paychex by 125.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 466.3% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, reaching $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $63,001.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

