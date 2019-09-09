Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $236.63 million and approximately $462.19 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00215549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.01265430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 236,367,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,367,562 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade.

