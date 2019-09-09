Parkgene (GENE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,521.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Parkgene token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $575,700.00 and approximately $3,521.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Parkgene has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00216545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.01304392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00087717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

