Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,875 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 172,283 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,130.2% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 127,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116,844 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.31 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $78.25. 2,203,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

