Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Avista worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVA. CWM LLC grew its position in Avista by 112.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 553.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1,790.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 124,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.38. Avista Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.08 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Avista’s payout ratio is 73.46%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 198,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $35,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,070.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,148. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

